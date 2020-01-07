Fifth International Vatican Conference
Virtual Proceedings | May 6-8, 2021
Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul
Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure
A Global Health Care Initiative
How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health
About the Conference
Organized in partnership between the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture, the Cura Foundation and the Science and Faith (STOQ) Foundation, the Conference will bring together the world’s leading physicians, scientists, leaders of faith, ethicists, patient advocates, policymakers, philanthropists and influencers to engage in powerful conversations on the latest breakthroughs in medicine, health care delivery and prevention, as well as the anthropological outcomes and the cultural impact of technological advances.
Together we will focus on advances in medical innovation and the creation of healthier communities and seek to catalyze new, interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships to improve health and wellbeing, as well as understand human uniqueness. The 2021 event will be moderated by renowned journalists, who will explore the role of religion, faith and spirituality, and the interplay of the mind, body and soul – and, ultimately, search for areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences.
Together we will #UniteToPrevent and #UniteToCure.
Conference Mission
Our mission is to improve human health and wellbeing by encouraging and promoting innovation, new partnerships and advancing greater public awareness of the power of prevention and preparedness. We will explore the relationship between the mind, body and soul and the anthropological and cultural dimensions of being human.
“Your event was unbelievable. Really life-changing and hope you are proud of the remarkable accomplishment.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz
“The meeting is truly unique and unlike any other scientific meeting, I’ve attended in the past. The meeting gave me a lot to think about from a big data perspective but, equally important, I really enjoyed listening to the more philosophical discussions. It’s very easy to get caught up in the day to day minutiae of our jobs and lose sight of our ultimate goals. Thank you for providing me with a much-needed reminder of why I chose science as a career. I go home with recharged batteries and ready to make a difference."
Dr. Frances E. Lund,
University of Alabama at Birmingham
“As majority leader, I have traveled lots of places but have never had such perfect service, guides, rooms, food and attention to detail…”
Dr. Bill Frist, former Senator Majority Leader and two-term Senator from Tennessee
“You have done a spectacular job bringing together a diverse group of people to address worldwide health care and to foster a dialogue about the future of health…”
John Harrington III, Sheffield Corp.
“This was an extraordinary event and both Sanjay and I had the most amazing time and educational experience…“
Roni Selig, Producer, CNN
“This was the most impressive program, speakers and best event yet…”
Eric Wei, Managing Partner, RimAsia Capital Partners
“This was the best conference I have been to in many years…”
Jovanka Porsche, CEO, HP capital Partners
“That was the best conference I’ve attended. I’m impressed by the organization, the attendees, and the dialogue. Congratulations!”
Dr. Gbola Amusa, Chardan Capital Markets
“We had a great three days which surpassed our expectation based even on what we could have expected from our experience in 2016. We believe that the conference was a big success. We were stimulated with some cutting edge ideas and made some valuable new connections. There were multiple moments which will remain in the minds of all of us for months to come.”
Dr. Michal Votruba, Life Sciences, RSJ
“Congratulations on another sensational gathering at The Vatican.”
Cynthia Ekberg Tsai, Healthquest
“It was three days filled with great presentations, thoughtful messages, engaging discussions and warm hospitality. It reminded us of our main purpose - helping patients and their families. It was an inspiration.”
Dag Strømme, Fortuna Fix
“The recent meeting was an incredible adventure and a wonderful experience. … The combination of speakers, celebrities, and the diverse religious representation was truly a remarkable testament to your ability to bring disparate groups together. The combination of scientific endeavors, wonderful dinners in extremely interesting spots, and the culmination of a small meeting with the Pope, truly is unparalleled.”
Pam Davis, Sanford International Board, Sanford Health
“People can only dream to experience what our eyes have seen, what our ears have heard, and what our lives have been touched by over the last few days… It is quite impressive to have witnessed so many kindred spirits unite for such thought-provoking and life-changing topics, all guided by many of the finest experts in one of the most spiritual and historical places in our world. The atmosphere was positively perfect, the venues were breathtaking and the organization was simply exceptional.”
Marco & Jenny Fiorese
“Congratulations on a superbly organized conference. I hope it was as successful from your perspective as it was from mine as an attendee.”
Dr. Eva Grunfeld, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research
“We want to thank you for urging us to attend the most informative conference in Rome. We just can't tell you how impressive, informative and well done we found it. We were struck by the amazing progress in medicine and by the talented and creative people who presented their research.”
George and Tina McFarlin, The Susan Scott Foundation
“This was a transformative experience… There are several points of connection among attendees and topics that provide opportunities to carry the torch forward from this Conference.”
Dr. Michael R. Yeaman, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
“The three days were fantastic, full of inspiring moments and ‘break my mind’ innovations…”
Dr. Philip Schoettle, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Associates
“This will be a game-changer for patients and the future for cancer and regenerative medicine…”
Samantha Surrey, Co-Founder, Decision Medical Ventures
“You hosted a great conference – I think we had many quality discussions and learned a lot…”
Derek Rapp, CEO, JDRF
Our Past Four Conferences
- Unite To Cure: A Global Health Care Initiative - Fourth International Vatican Conference
- Cellular Horizons: How Science, Technology, Information and Communication Will Impact Society - Third International Vatican Conference
- Regenerative Medicine: A Fundamental Shift in Science and Culture - Second International Vatican Conference
- Adult Stem Cells: Science and the Future of Man and Culture - First International Vatican Conference