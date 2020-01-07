Organized in partnership between the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture, the Cura Foundation and the Science and Faith (STOQ) Foundation, the Conference will bring together the world’s leading physicians, scientists, leaders of faith, ethicists, patient advocates, policymakers, philanthropists and influencers to engage in powerful conversations on the latest breakthroughs in medicine, health care delivery and prevention, as well as the anthropological outcomes and the cultural impact of technological advances.

Together we will focus on advances in medical innovation and the creation of healthier communities and seek to catalyze new, interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships to improve health and wellbeing, as well as understand human uniqueness. The 2021 event will be moderated by renowned journalists, who will explore the role of religion, faith and spirituality, and the interplay of the mind, body and soul – and, ultimately, search for areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences.

Together we will #UniteToPrevent and #UniteToCure.